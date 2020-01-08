TODAY
– The emotional support dogs from the Yuba County Probation Victim Services and Yuba County Probation Department will visit the Yuba County Library to give children the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their reading skills.
Children can participate in a group story time or have some one-on-one time to read to the dogs independently starting at 3 p.m. This program is free and open to all ages.
For more information, contact the Yuba County Library at 749-7380.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit www.marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at noon at Ting’s Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
– Sons of Norway, Snowshoe Thompson Lodge, will meet at 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1000 D St., Marysville. For more information, call Gene at 673-5366.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will have a special meeting at 2 p.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Suite 109A, Marysville.
– Yuba Community College District will host a regular board meeting at 5 p.m. at 425 Plumas St., Yuba City, inside room 201 and 202.
