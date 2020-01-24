SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Coinciding with National Seed Swap Day, Sperbeck’s Nursery will host a seed swap from 10 a.m.- noon at 1332 Woodward St., Yuba City, near the intersection of highways 99 and 20, behind the hose shop. Bring some, leave some, trade some and or just pick a few for free. Regular stock seeds will be sold at their nursery prices. This event is free. For more information call 673-8312 or 673-8334.
– Yuba Sutter Arts will host Italian Opera Night at 5 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. There will be all-you-can-eat Pasta, salad, garlic bread and more. There will also be performances by Justin France and Friends. For tickets call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– 7 Mile House Hallwood Restaurant and Bar will host a comedy night at 7 p.m. starring Dejan Tyler at 3178 State Highway 20, Marysville. This event is for ages 21 and over. Admission is $20 and includes a three-comedian show and a brisket dinner. There is also a two-drink minimum. For more information, www.7milehousemarysville.com.
– A fundraiser is planned by St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis, the 4G Foundation and Slice of Respect for community member Jim Leonard’s medical costs. There will be 400 gourmet pizzas during the event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Road, Yuba City. For more information, call Tom Walther at 218-3847.
– The Sutter Performing Arts will host a night of music and dance with Cadillac Ride from 7-11 p.m. in the Sutter Theater, 754 Plumas St., in downtown Yuba City. Admission is $25 per person or $45 per couple. This is event is catered by The Happy Viking. Tickets are available at the door.
– Brain-Body Connections Presentation and Ageless Grace class will be at 10 a.m. at Prestige Assisted Living, 515 Harris St., Marysville. The event is free and open to the public. A free presentation on the power of the brain will follow the Ageless Grace class. Refreshments and snacks will be served. For more information, call 749-1786.
– Two low-cost rabies vaccination clinics will be open in Yuba County, offering vaccinations for $8. One clinic will be open 10 a.m.-noon, Yuba County Sheriff’s Brownsville Sub-Station, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. The other will be from 2-4 p.m. at Yuba County Sheriff’s Animal Care Services, 5245 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. For more information, contact Yuba County Sheriff’s Animal Care Services at 741-6478.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box offie is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
