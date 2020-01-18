SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Third Sunday Jazz Jam will be from 2-3:30 p.m. Each Jazz Jam includes a short improv lesson by Gay Galvin and ideas on how a Jazz Jam works.
Then try it out in real time. Open to all instruments (except bagpipes).
Playing participants need to read notes and know all major scales.
Listeners welcome.
This event is free and open to the public at Yuba Sutter Arts, Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville.
For more information, call 742-2787
MONDAY
POLITICAL EVENTS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will host a Yuba County Supervisor Candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church at 445 B St., Yuba City.
COMMUNITY MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age, will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5206 Tulip Road, Marysville.
For more information, call 216-0141.