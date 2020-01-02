TODAY
EVENTS
– Original Yuba-Sutter Toyrun Dinner will be from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5477 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst. There will be beef roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, cut corn, rolls, salad, dessert and more. An $8 donation is requested. For more information call 301-3967.
– Kymmi and the Diamondbacks will return to Sopa Thai from 8-11 p.m. at 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. There will be Thai cuisine, cocktails, live music and more. Ages 21 and up are welcome. No cover charge. For more information call 790-7672./
– Hosted by the Yuba City Police department and Yuba City senior, “Drug Take Back,” will happen from 9-11 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This is an opportunity for community members to safely dispose of unused or un needed prescription drugs. For more information call 822-4608./FRI-JAN3-VC (First Fridays)
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Colusa National Wildlife Refuge will host a bird walk from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Wintering waterfowl, Ring-necked pheasants, kites, and more are expected to be seen at several points. For more information call 934-2801.
– Mile Mutts Canine Behaviorist will host their monthly mutt meet and greet for dog lovers to socialize. It will be from 2-4 p.m. at Off the Leash Dog Park, 2050 Wild River Dr., Yuba City. For more information call 701-8367./JAN4-VC
– A “Talks & Tours,” on Eliza Anna Sutter, John Sutter’s only daughter, and the town he build in her honor, will be held at the Packard Library, located at 101 C Street in Marysville, starting at 10 a.m. In 1850 John A. Sutter built a town on the banks of the Feather River hoping to get all the gold rush miners to stop and purchase their supplies from him, making him the richest man in town. He named it in honor of his only beloved daughter, Anna Eliza. The tour, sponsored by FOCUS on Marysville, will be hosted by Sue Cejner-Moyers. A donation of $10 is requested. For more information, call 742-6508.
– The Live Oak Bike Party will host the “Galactic Bike Party Cruise 2020,” which will start at Dutch Bros Coffee, located at 9922 Live Oak Boulevard in Live Oak, from 4-7 p.m. Participants are encouraged to dress in costumes, especially alien themed attire. For more information, contact the Live Oak Bike Party at eastloslizzy777@yahoo.com.