TODAY
EVENTS
– Dungeons and Dragons, a gaming event, will be at 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. This event is free. For more information call 742-ARTS.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Senior Commission will have a special meeting at 9 a.m. at Yuba City Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. For more information call 822-4613.
– Colusa County Office of Education will meet at 4 p.m. at 345 Fifth St., Suite A, Colusa, inside the large conference room. For more information call 458-0350.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Widowed Persons Association of Sutter/Yuba will meet at 9 a.m, at Duke’s Dinner, 1770 Seventh Ave., Olivehurst. For more information call Marlene at 695-1821.
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11:00 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City.
For more information call 530-334-6734.
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self-care meeting will be from noon- 1 p.m. at 1104 E. St., Marysville. This is for caretakers, people affected by someone else’s addiction, people interested in self care skills and more. For more information call Alicia at 701-8961.
