TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Rise and Shine, a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce networking event, will be from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at Dancing Tomato Caffé, 990 N Walton Ave., Yuba City. Membership is not required to attend.
– The Colusa County Arts Council will host a “Paint Your Pet” paint night at 151 Fifth St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $40 per person. Participants must provide a photo of their pet as soon as possible for this class. For more information or to register, contact Sharon Reische at 458-2222.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from
7 -8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information call, 334-6734.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Council will meet a 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Colusa City Council will me at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 425 Webster St., Colusa.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville.
– The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will host a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m.
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will have a meeting at 8:30 a.m. at the Board of Supervisors Conference Room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Colusa Unified School District will have a meeting at 5:15 p.m. in the CUSD conference room, 745 10th St., Colusa.
– Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority will meet at 2 p.m. at Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Ste. 109A, Marysville.