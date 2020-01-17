TODAY
EVENTS
– The 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Unity March will be at 10 a.m. beginning outside Ampla Health, 935 Market St., Yuba City. It will continue to Bethel AME Church, 115 Fifth St., Marysville. The march will feature the Marysville High School drum line. There will also be a program to start at 11 a.m. at Bethel. For more information, call Marcia Chambers at 301-8186.
– The Friends of the Cemetery and UC Master Gardeners will host a rose pruning workshop at the Marysville Historic Cemetery at 10 a.m. It’s free and there will be refreshments. It’s asked that people bring gloves and clippers. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter UC Cooperative Extension office at 822-7515.
– SOLD OUT: The 2020 City of Colusa Fire Department Crab Feed and Steak Dinner will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be no host cocktails, dinner and a live and silent auction. This event is in support of local firefighters. It will be at 750 Market St., Colusa. Admission is $55 and can be purchased from any Colusa City Firefighter or at the door. For more information, call 458-7721.
– The Colusa County Free Library will host Sensational Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon at the main branch, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa.
The event includes games, activities and art projects. For more information, call 458-0710.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville-Yuba City branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Adventist Health/Rideout Conference Room, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. There will be lunch and a guest speaker. Space is limited and reservations for lunch are required, $18 payable in advance. For more information, call Kathryn Jankowski at 713-4467.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. -- please let us know about the event.
Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments.
No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items.
We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.