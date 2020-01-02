– The Sutter County Museum, located at 1333 Butte House Road in Yuba City, is the showplace and storehouse for many of Yuba and Sutter County’s historical treasures and memories. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact the Sutter County Museum at 822-7141.
– The Mary Aaron Museum, built of brick circa 1855 by architect and inventor Warren P. Miller, this Gothic Revival home was purchased by the Aaron family in the 1870s. Guided tours of the museum and its artifacts are free, but donations are accepted. The museum, located at 704 D St. in Marysville, is open Fridays and Saturdays for tours from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment. For more information, call 743-1004 or 755-0817.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.