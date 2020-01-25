TODAY
EVENTS
– The Yuba-Sutter Bridal Show will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be cake and caterer samplings, door prizes, free wedding planning books, live fashion shows, more than 80 exhibitors and more. Admission is $10 at the door. For more information, call 673-2200 or visit www.ysbridalshow.com.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Veronica Catlin at vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4770. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)