TODAY
EVENTS
– Comedy Night at Burrows Theater, will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 624 E St., Marysville. There will be various stand up comedians, appetizers, and a no-host bar. Admission is $10. For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.
– The Acting Company presents,“The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-2 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– The Catfish Hunter Band, a long-established local group, at Sopa Thai Cuisine at 8 p.m. at 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. Catfish Hunter has performed all over northern California and is considered a part of the Yuba-Sutter entertainment scene. For more information, call 790-7672.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Take off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter, will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon, Steps, Traditions and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in the annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.