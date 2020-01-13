TODAY
EVENTS
– An annual Rice Grower Meeting, sponsored by the UC Cooperative Extension, will be at 1:30 p.m. at Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Doors will open at 1 p.m. For more information, call 822-7515.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at 915 Eighth St., Marysville for its first meeting of the new year. The public is welcome to attend.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified District Board of Trustees will have a special meeting at 2 p.m. at the district office, 1919 B St., Marysville.
– Yuba City Unified School District Governing Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. for closed session and 7 p.m. for open session in the YCUSD board room, 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 749-4770.