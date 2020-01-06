TODAY
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information call, 530-334-6734.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba-Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville. The public is welcome to attend.
