TODAY EVENTS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba Sutter Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
– The Beginning Drama Classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of The Arts will present “Schoolhouse Rock Jr. Live!” at 7 p.m. at the Marysville High School south auditorium, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. The production features classic tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.” General admission tickets is $5 available at the door. For more information, call 749-6155.
– The Acting Company presents “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City. The box office is open Monday through Friday from noon-7:30 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
–Driver, a rock band from Paradise will perform live music from 8-11 p.m. at Sopa Thai, 720 Plumas St., Yuba City. Driver plays rock, blues, r&B and more. For more information, call 790-7672.
– Kymmi and the Diamondbacks will perform live music from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Moonshiners Saloon, 5861 Feather River Blvd., Olivehurst.