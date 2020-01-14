TODAY EVENTS
– Wine Down Wednesday, a Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce networking event, will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Sutter Buttes Brewing, 421 Center St., Yuba City. Membership is not required to attend.
– Studio ABC will host a “Vintage Red Truck,” paint night to raise money for The Stagehands Theater at the Colusa VFW, located at 108 E Main St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m.. Registration costs $45 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information, visit the Studio ABC Facebook page.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.
– Countywide Oversight Board for the county of Sutter will meet at 9 a.m.at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
– Wheatland Union High School District will have a special board meeting at 4:45 p.m. inside the library at Wheatland High School, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland. A regular board meeting will follow at 5 p.m.
– Sutter County Board of Education will have a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Sutter County Superintendent of School’s office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City, inside the board room.
– Sutter County Planning Commission will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, inside the council chambers.
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will meet at 8 a.m. at 1128 Yuba St., Marysville. For more information, call 822-7200.
– Yuba City Youth Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11:00 a.m. at will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. -- please let us know about the event.
Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments.
No karaoke, happy hour, games, or adult-themed items.
We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.