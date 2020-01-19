TODAY
POLITICAL EVENTS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will host a Yuba County Supervisor Candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church at 445 B St., Yuba City.
COMMUNITY MEETINGS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age, will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. at 5206 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information, call 216-0141.
HOLIDAYS
– Most banks, government offices and some businesses may be closed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.