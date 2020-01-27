TODAY
EVENTS
– Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce will host Lunch Mob, a networking event, will be from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Chamber membership is not required.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 356-4059.
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting at 9 a.m. at Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will have a meeting a regular meeting at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District will have a board meeting at 5:30 p.m. at 1919 B St., Marysville, inside the district board room.
– Yuba City Unified School District will have a board meeting at 7 p.m. at 750 Palora Ave., Yuba City, in the district board room.