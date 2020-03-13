The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
CORRECTION: In the Weekend Best Bets sections of the Friday, March 13, edition of the Appeal-Democrat, it should have been reported that the Luck of the Irish Dinner and One Eyed Reilly performance will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The 37th annual Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Show, presented by the Valley Quilt Guild, was canceled. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
– POSTPONED: Anime Film Festival, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, was postponed. For more information, call 742-2787.
– CANCELED: Cornerstone Community Church’s free community breakfast was canceled. For more information, contact Cornerstone Community Church at 674-3087.
– CANCELED: The Master Gardeners of Colusa County’s gardening workshop has been canceled. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
– CANCELED: The Master Gardeners of Colusa County’s plant exchange was canceled. For more information, call 458-0570.
– POSTPONED: Williams Volunteer Firefighters’ 32nd annual Sportsman Dinner has been postponed. For more information, call 473-2269.
– “Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope, and Diversity in America,” a new exhibit at the Sutter County Museum, will be available for showing March 14 through May 10 at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District will host its inaugural Leprechaun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North St. in Maxwell, starting at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation Auxiliary, the run invites participants of all skill levels to come dressed in a festive costume or green clothing to get out and get moving. Virtual runners are also encouraged to participate. Strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Registration costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-13. For more information, contact Susan Meeker at 701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum, located at 1491 E St. in Williams, will host a fashion show from 1-4 p.m. Attendees will get a historic look at fashion through the ages dating from the 1800 to present, presented by St. Mark’s United Methodist women. There will also be door prizes and a raffle. Dessert, punch, coffee and tea will be served. Tickets cost $20 and seating is limited. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Sacramento Valley Museum. For more information, call 473-2978.
CLUB MEETINGS
– VFW Post 948 Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Building, 17th and B streets, Marysville. Donation amount is $20. Children under five are free. For more information, call Susan Downing at 751-7317or email susandowning1@yahoo.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– POSTPONED: Third Sunday Jazz Jam, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been postponed. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Restoration of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville will host a classical solo concert at 2:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City. Pianist and violinist Ayke Agus Mallen and the Stars Aligned Siblings will perform. This event is free but donations will be accepted for the benefit of the restoration of the church.
– The Luck of the Irish Dinner and One Eyed Reilly concert will begin at 5 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Pumas St., Yuba City. There will be corned beef, cabbage and stout. Attendees can also kick up their heels to the sounds of Tom Galvin and One Eyed Reilly. Early registration costs $30 (ends on March 14) or $40 at the door. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 742-2787.