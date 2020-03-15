The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa Unified School District Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the district conference room at 745 10th St., Colusa.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the board of supervisors conference room at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors will meet 9 a.m. in the board chambers at 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in city council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 526 C St., Marysville.
– Live Oak Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. in council chambers at 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– CANCELED: Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.