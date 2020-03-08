SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Olliyuma Girl Scout Unit, Troop #2631, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with a tribute to people and events that encourage one to lift their voice at 2 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Friends of the Sutter County Library will sponsor a showing of “Not if But When,” a documentary about wildfires, will be shown at 4 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City.
The film will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers. This event is free. For more information, call 822-7137.
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT MEEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors’ Agriculture, Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the board of supervisor’s conference room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
CLUB MEEETINGS
– Daughters of Leisure will host a meeting and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in the Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The theme is St. Patrick’s Day.
Admission is $16. For more information, call 713-7311.