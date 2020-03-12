The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The “children’s free story time in the park,” event, hosted at Sperbeck’s Nursery in partnership with the Sutter County Library, has been canceled.
– CANCELED: The Yuba City High School students art gallery reception at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville has been canceled.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The 37th annual Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Show, presented by the Valley Quilt Guild, has been canceled.
– Cornerstone Community Church will host a free community breakfast at the church, 700 Washington Blvd. in Yuba City, from 8-10 a.m. A free food pantry will also be available. All are welcome. For more information, contact Cornerstone Community Church at 674-3087.
– The Maxwell Parks and Recreation District will host its inaugural leprechaun Run at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North St. in Maxwell, starting at 9 a.m. Sponsored by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation Auxiliary, the run invites participants of all skill levels to come dressed in a festive costume or green clothing to get out and get moving. Virtual runners are also encouraged to participate. Strollers and pets on leashes are welcome. Registration costs $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-13. For more information, contact Susan Meeker at 701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
– CANCELED: The Anime Film Festival, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been canceled.
– The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop in the Morse Conference Room at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m. until noon. Pest identification will be the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
– Bring a plant, take a plant. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a plant exchange at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Participants can swap plants, seeds or bulbs and all plants should be disease and insect free. Selection will depend on participation. For more information, call 458-0570.
– “Black and White in Black and White: Images of Dignity, Hope, and Diversity in America,” a new exhibit at the Sutter County Museum, will be available for showing March 14 through May 10 at 1333 Butt House Road, Yuba City. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Sacramento Valley Museum, located at 1491 E St. in Williams, will host a fashion show from 1-4 p.m. Attendees will get a historic look at fashion through the ages dating from the 1800 to present, presented by St. Mark’s United Methodist women. There will also be door prizes and a raffle. Dessert, punch, coffee and tea will be served. Tickets cost $20 and seating is limited. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Sacramento Valley Museum. For more information, call 473-2978 or 473-2765.
– SOLD OUT: Williams Volunteer Firefighters will host the 32nd annual Sportsman Dinner at the Williams Fire Department, located at 810 E St. in Williams. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A surf and turf dinner will be served in addition to raffles, games and auctions throughout the event. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased by calling the Williams Fire Department. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 473-2269.
CLUB MEETINGS
– VFW Post 948 Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 5-9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Building, 17th and B streets, Marysville. Donation amount is $20. Children under five are free. For more information, call Susan Downing at 751-7317or email susandowning1@yahoo.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.