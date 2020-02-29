SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Veridian String Quartet with Harpist Motoshi Kosako will perform a variety of jazz-influenced and classical crossover at 4 p.m. at the Sutter County Museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City. Tickets purchased in advanced are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and for students (over 18) and $5 for youth (under 18). Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.veridiansymphony.org/tickets. Tickets purchased at the door will be $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students (over 18) and $10 for those under 18. For advanced ticket prices or more information, visit www.veridiansymphony.org/tickets.
MONDAY
EVENTS
– In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Playzeum Yuba-Sutter will host a birthday bash and reading event for children from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. at 1980 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. Mayor Shon Harris will be a special guest reader at 4 p.m. Admission costs $5 for adults, $7 for children and children 1 and under are free. The event is free for families with a Playzuem membership. There will be Dr. Seuss activities, crafts, popcorn and more. For more information, call 763-5134.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will meet a 6:30 p.m. at Community Crossroads Church, 665 B St., Yuba City. No membership is required. Admission is free. For more information, call 755-4409.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville Art Club will host their monthly luncheon-meeting and St. Patrick’s Day celebration at noon at 420 10th St., Marysville. Irish colors are encouraged. There will be corn beef and cabbage and other traditional Irish dishes. Luncheon cost is $9. For reservations or more information, call 218-7065.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information call 635-5034.