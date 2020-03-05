TODAY
EVENTS
– Drug Take Back, an event to dispose of unused and expired prescription medication, will be from 9-11 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. This event is hosted by the Yuba City Police Department and Senior Center. For more information, call 822-4608.
– The Yuba-Sutter Legal Center for Seniors will host their 25th annual Italian dinner fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Hall, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City. Money raised will be used to provide free legal service to local seniors. Marysville Kiwanis will provide dinner and River Valley High School students will attend tables. Tickets are $20 each or $100 per table of six. For more information, call 742-2334.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon – Steps, Traditions, and Concepts, will meet from 10-11 a.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, Room C, in annex building. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Take off pounds Sensibly (TOPS CA 1095) Yuba City chapter will meet at Village Green Mobile Home Park, 1155 Pease Road, Yuba City, inside the club room. Weigh-in will be from 10-10:30 a.m. Meeting will be from 10:30-11 a.m. For more information, call 755-0330 or 674-1159.
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 415-246-0064.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Talk and Tours, sponsored by FOCUS on Marysville and the Mary Aaron Museum, will present a black history recognition event at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the historic Packard Library. There will be guest speakers who will share stories about their ancestors and a presentation of a quilt that was used in the underground railroad. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, call 742-6508.
– The Wheatland History Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 111 Main St., Wheatland. Admission is free but donations are accepted. For more information, email wheatlandhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
– The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be honored by AMVETS California Post 18 with its Patriotism Award at 11 a.m. at the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville.
– Jessie Leigh and her band will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.