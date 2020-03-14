The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– CANCELED: The 37th annual Yuba-Sutter Valley Quilt Show, presented by the Valley Quilt Guild, was canceled. For more information, visit www.valleyquiltguild.com.
– POSTPONED: Third Sunday Jazz Jam, hosted by Yuba Sutter Arts, has been postponed. For more information, call 742-2787 or visit www.yubasutterarts.org.
– The Restoration of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville will host a classical solo concert at 2:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 222 Clark Ave., Yuba City. Pianist and violinist Ayke Agus Mallen and the Stars Aligned Siblings will perform. This event is free but donations will be accepted for the benefit of the restoration of the church.
– The Luck of the Irish Dinner and One Eyed Reilly concert will begin at 5 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Pumas St., Yuba City. There will be corned beef, cabbage and stout. Attendees can also kick up their heels to the sounds of Tom Galvin and One Eyed Reilly. Early registration costs $30 (ends on March 14) or $40 at the door. For more information, visit www.yubasutterarts.org or call 742-2787.
MONDAY
EVENTS
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Colusa Unified School District Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the district conference room at 745 10th St., Colusa.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.