TODAY
EVENTS
– In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Playzeum Yuba-Sutter will host a birthday bash and reading event for children from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. at 1980 S Walton Ave., Yuba City. Mayor Shon Harris will be a special guest reader at 4 p.m. Admission costs $5 for adults, $7 for children and children 1 and under are free. The event is free for families with a Playzuem membership. There will be Dr. Seuss activities, crafts, popcorn and more. For more information, call 763-5134.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Feather River Tea Party Patriots will meet a 6:30 p.m. at Community Crossroads Church, 665 B St., Yuba City. No membership is required. Admission is free. For more information, call 755-4409.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Marysville Art Club will host their monthly luncheon-meeting and St. Patrick’s Day celebration at noon at 420 10th St., Marysville. Irish colors are encouraged. There will be corn beef and cabbage and other traditional Irish dishes. Luncheon cost is $9. For reservations or more information, call 218-7065.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– UC Cooperative Extension Southern Sac Valley Prune meeting will be from 8 a.m.-noon, followed by lunch, at Sutter Yuba Cooperative Extension Office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu.
– Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. There will be a guest speaker who will talk about rejection, surprises, acceptance and love. There will also be a musical solo performance and a feature by Jane’s Rustic Ranch Soap. Luncheon cost is $18. For more information, call Betty Lou at 674-3499 or Sue at 300-6119.
– David Higgs will perform an organ recital at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. He earned his B.M. and M.M. at the Manhattan School of Music in NYC. He has been on the faculty at Manhattan, the Church Divinity School in San Francisco and is currently the chair of the Organ & Historical Keyboards Department at Eastman School and is a professor of organ. For more information call 742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
–Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, inside council chambers.
–Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at Marysville Government Center, 526 C St., Marysville.