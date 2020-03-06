SATURDAY
EVENTS
– Craft Fair, hosted by the Marysville Elks lodge, will have over 20 vendors for folks to shop from. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., located at 920 D St., Marysville.
– Talk and Tours, sponsored by FOCUS on Marysville and the Mary Aaron Museum, will present a black history recognition event at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the historic Packard Library. There will be guest speakers who will share stories about their ancestors and a presentation of a quilt that was used in the underground railroad. A donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, call 742-6508.
– The Wheatland History Museum will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 111 Main St., Wheatland. Admission is free but donations are accepted. For more information, email wheatlandhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
– The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors will be honored by AMVETS California Post 18 with its Patriotism Award at 11 a.m. at the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, 5865 A Road, Marysville.
– Jessie Leigh and her band will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– The Olliyuma Girl Scout Unit, Troop #2631, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with a tribute to people and events that encourage one to lift their voice at 2 p.m. at the Lee Burrows Center for the Arts, 630 E St., Marysville. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Friends of the Sutter County Library will sponsor a showing of “Not if But When,” a documentary about wildfires, will be shown at 4 p.m. at 750 Forbes Ave., Yuba City. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with the filmmakers. This event is free. For more information, call 822-7137.