TODAY
EVENTS
– UC Cooperative Extension Southern Sac Valley Prune meeting will be from 8 a.m.-noon, followed by lunch, at Sutter Yuba Cooperative Extension Office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu.
– Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. There will be a guest speaker who will talk about rejection, surprises, acceptance and love. There will also be a musical solo performance and a feature by Jane’s Rustic Ranch Soap. Luncheon cost is $18. For more information, call Betty Lou at 674-3499 or Sue at 300-6119.
– Sutter County Superintendent of Schools will host their 2020 spelling bee competition at 6 p.m. at 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City, inside Boyd Hall. For more information, call 822-2934.
– David Higgs will perform an organ recital at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. He earned his B.M. and M.M. at the Manhattan School of Music in NYC. He has been on the faculty at Manhattan, the Church Divinity School in San Francisco and is currently the chair of the Organ & Historical Keyboards Department at Eastman School and is a professor of organ. For more information call 742-2787.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
–Sutter County Health and Welfare Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Olivehurst Public Utility District Fire Department/Safety Committee will meet at 5 p.m. at 1970 Ninth Ave., Olivehurst.
–Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, inside council chambers.
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at Marysville Government Center, 526 C St., Marysville.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Shakespeare Readers’ Theater will be at 6 p.m. Yuba Sutter Arts welcomes both experienced and novice readers, as well as listeners, for guided readings of favorite Shakespeare works. The program is free and scripts are provided. It will be at The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council will meet at 8 a.m. at 1128 Yuba St., Marysville.
– Colusa County Planning Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at 546 Jay St., Colusa, Suite 108.
– Yuba City Senior Commission will meet at 9 a.m. at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City.
– Live Oak City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak, inside council chambers.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care, a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery, and those interested in self care, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E St., Marysville. For more information, call 701-8961.