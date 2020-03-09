TODAY
EVENTS
– Tuesday Noon Recital Series, presented by the Yuba College Music Department, will begin at noon at the Yuba College Theater, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu or call 741-6829.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– Colusa County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the board chambers at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will meet at 2 p.m. in the district office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the council chambers at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the district board room at 1919 B St., Marysville.
– Colusa City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers, 425 Webster St., Colusa.
– Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. in the board room at 750 Palora Avenue, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Veterans of Foreign Wars (Olivehurst) will meet at 7 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. For more information, call 777-9057.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
– Dungeons and Dragons Adventure League will be at 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas St., Yuba City. This is a place to learn or perfect D&D skills with likeminded players. This is a free event. For more information, call 742-2787.
– Shakespeare Readers’ Theater will be at 6 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. Yuba Sutter Arts welcomes both experienced and novice readers, as well as listeners, for guided readings of favorite Shakespeare works. The program is free and scripts are provided. For more information, call 742-2787.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Commission on Aging will meet at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department STARS will meet at 1 p.m. at the top of the outdoor stairway in the community room of the sheriff’s department, 720 Yuba St., Marysville. The speaker will be Robyn Hauck, jury clerk, to talk about what the grand jury does.
– Colusa County Office of Education Board will meet at 4 p.m. at the CCOE Large Conference Room, 345 Fifth St., Colusa.
– Yuba County Board of Education will meet at 4:30 p.m. at Yuba County Office of Education, 935 14th St., Marysville. For more information, call Halee Pomeroy 749-4853 or halee.pomeroy@yubacoe.k12.ca.us.
– Wheatland Union High School District will meet at 5 p.m. in the Wheatland Union High School library, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
– Sutter County Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the North/South Board Room at Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
– Embracing Your Codependency and Self Care, a support group for caregivers, people affected by someone else’s addiction or behaviors, people in recovery, and those interested in self care, will meet from noon-1 p.m. at 1104 E. St., Marysville. For more information call 701-8961.
We hope you find this daily calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Veronica Catlin at vcatlin@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4770. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
(Are you a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that ... let us know.)