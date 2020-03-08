TODAY
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors’ Agriculture, Public Protection and General Government Committee will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the board of supervisor’s conference room, 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Suite A, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Daughters of Leisure will host a meeting and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. in the Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. The theme is St. Patrick’s Day. Admission is $16. For more information, call 713-7311.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Tuesday Noon Recital Series, presented by the Yuba College Music Department, will begin at noon at the Yuba College Theater, 2088 N Beale Road, Marysville. For more information, visit yc.yccd.edu or call 741-6829.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the board chambers at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville.
– Colusa County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. in the board chambers at 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa.
– The Board of Trustees of Reclamation District Number 1660 will meet at 2 p.m. in the district office, 6724 Progress Road, Meridian.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. in the council chambers at Yuba City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the district board room at 1919 B St., Marysville.
– Colusa City Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. in the city council chambers, 425 Webster St., Colusa.
– Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. in the board room at 750 Palora Avenue, Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association will meet at 8:30 a.m. inside the food court at Yuba Sutter Mall and walk to social hour at 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 695-1821.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–Take off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
–Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.