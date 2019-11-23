TODAY
EVENTS
– Widowed Persons Association will host a social outing at River City Manor Club House followed by dinner at Sizzler. For more information call membership chairman Marlene Plaxo at 695-1821.
–“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Gamblers Anonymous Meeting, noon, Hub Alano Club, 518 12th Street, Marysville. Web: gamblersanonymous.org. Email: timseahawks@gmail.com. Call: 401-2351. For immediate help, call 855-222-5542.
MONDAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh in’s and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services. 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
–“Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
– Toastmasters International - Mission Staters Club meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: toastmasters.org.
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.