TODAY
EVENTS
– Women’s Creative 11 a.m. in The Gallery at Yuba Sutter Art, 624 E Street, Marysville. Women’s Creative is for mentoring, sharing, teaching and discussions. Lunches and occasional off-site meetings and trips are part of this program. All creative minds welcome, practicing artist or not. Contact Janet Staser, 743-5771, or Artis Buerki at artisb@comcast.net or go to Facebook: Women’s Creative of Y S Arts Group.
COMMUNITY MEETINGS
– Regional Housing Authority will host a meeting continued from Nov. 6 at 12:15 p.m. at the Richland Neighborhood Center, 420 Miles Ave., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
– The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
– Does your organization have a free Thanksgiving dinner or event coming up? We’d love to get it posted in our community calendars! Let us know by sending an e-mail with a description of what’s going on to: adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City. An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
– A Hand Up Ministries will host their eighth annual donation station and chili cook-off in the Holycross Funeral Home parking lot, 486 Bridge St., Yuba City. For more information call 751-7000 or visit holycrossmemorial.com.
– PERS workshop for the public, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, Yuba City City Hall, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Email tlocke@yubacity.net.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba Watershed Protection & Fire Safe Council will host an informational meeting about fire safe upgrades to homes at 6:30 p.m. at 17103 Ponderosa Way, Brownsville.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association will host a breakfast meeting at IHOP, 1310 Franklin Rd.
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.