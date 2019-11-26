TODAY
EVENTS
– Does your organization have a free Thanksgiving dinner or event coming up? We’d love to get it posted in our community calendars! Let us know by sending an e-mail with a description of what’s going on to: adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
– Twin Cities Rescue Mission Thanksgiving service and meal, noon-3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, Twin Cities Rescue Mission, 940 14th Street, Marysville. Cost: Free. Call: 743-8777.
– Waffle Wednesday’s, 9 a.m., Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. Call: 822-4613.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
– The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Salvation Army Yuba/Sutter Corps, 401 Del Norte Ave, Yuba City.
– Free Thanksgiving dinner, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, Marysville Elks Lodge, 920 D Street, Marysville. The Elks partners with the Kiwanis Club and California Water Service for the annual free meal. Call: 645-8652 or 742-1212.
– A Hand Up, the association that provides meals and temporary shelter to the hungry and homeless in Colusa, will host a full Thanksgiving lunch today from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Fourth and Jay St. in Colusa, at the First Presbyterian Church. For more information call Robin Raunch at 530-635-1060.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.