TODAY
EVENTS
“History Talks”. presented by Marysville Art Club, will host “church tours” from 10 a.m- noon at The First Methodist Church, 730 D. St., Marysville. For more information call 740-2418.
Healthy Soils Field Day and Equipment Showcase, 8:30 p.m.-11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, Meridian. For address or more info, call: 822-7515 or email: selight@ucanr.edu or acvinchesi@ucanr.edu.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Yuba City Council will have a special meeting at 8 a.m. at the Yuba City Police Department, 1545 Poole Ave., Yuba City.
Live Oak City Council will host s special meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Live Oak Council Chambers, 9955 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak.
Colusa County Planning Commission will have a meeting at 9 a.m. at Board Chambers, 546 Jay St., Suite 108, Colusa./NOV6-VC
CLUB MEETINGS
Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet for a special meeting at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.
Note: The Appeal-Democrat would like to list all Veterans Day events scheduled for the area. If you are involved involved in a memorial event or gathering, please let us know by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.)