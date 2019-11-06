TODAY
EVENTS
– First Thursday Night 5 p.m-9 p.m. on Plumas Street, Yuba City. The Yuba City Downtown Business Association event offers live music, art, shopping and more. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620.
– Artist Reception at The Theater Art Gallery, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, Theater Art Gallery, 756 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Featured artists Jan Frink and Walt Zukas will be exhibiting their glasswork and paintings alongside works by gallery resident artists, Rosalynd Bliss, D.Ellen Day, Luisa Leger, Paul Spoto and Janet Todd. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Cost: Free. Art Show and Sale continues through Nov. 30.
– Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Yuba Sutter Arts, 624 E St., Marysville. An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
COMMUNITY MEETINGS
– Sutter County Public Works/Support Services Committee will have a meeting at 8:30 a.m. at 1160 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Yuba City Senior Center will host their annual resource fair from 9 a.m.- noon at 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. Vendors will include senior housing, assisted living, healthcare, transportation, legal services and more. For more information call 822-7579.
– Widowed Persons Association will have a lunch meeting at the Dragon Inn, 1016 G. St., Marysville.
– American Legion Post 705 will have a meeting at 7 p.m. at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City.
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org.
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
Note: The Appeal-Democrat would like to list all Veterans Day events scheduled for the area. If you are involved in a memorial event or gathering, please let us know by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or call Veronica Catlin at 530-749-4770.)