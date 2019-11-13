TODAY
EVENTS
FCS players present “Our Miss Brooks” performance at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church Theater, next to Faith Christian High School. Tickets cost $12 for general admission and $10 for military, seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at www.fcsplayers.com or at the Faith Christian High School main office.
The Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts presents “Arsenic and Old Lace,” in the South Auditorium at Marysville High School, located at 12 E. 18th Street in Marysville, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $5. For more information, call 749-6155.
The Colusa County Arts Council, located at 151 Fifth Street in Colusa, will host a “Reflections of Art,” exhibit from 6-8 p.m. Oil and watercolor paintings by Noel Etchepare Stubblefield will be on display as well as photography she has taken while traveling the world. For more information, contact the Colusa County Arts Council at 458-2222.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health will have a board meeting at 5 p.m. at 1965 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org.
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.