TODAY
EVENTS
– Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Thursday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Salvation Army Yuba/Sutter Corps, 401 Del Norte Ave, Yuba City.
– Free Thanksgiving dinner, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 28, Marysville Elks Lodge, 920 D Street, Marysville. The Elks partners with the Kiwanis Club and California Water Service for the annual free meal. Call: 645-8652 or 742-1212.
– A Hand Up, the association that provides meals and temporary shelter to the hungry and homeless in Colusa, will host a full Thanksgiving lunch today from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Fourth and Jay St. in Colusa, at the First Presbyterian Church. For more information call Robin Raunch at 530-635-1060.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Santa Claus will be at the Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. For more information call 755-2500.
– Gary Edwards Trio (GE3) and Virgil Atkinson will perform live from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. at Mr. Cactus Mexican Restaurant, 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. For more information call 491-3014.
– 24th Annual Craft Show,10 a.m.-
5 p.m., 2450 Kola Cr., Live Oak, two blocks east of Betty’s Restaurant. There will be handmade gifts, pottery and food. For more information call Anne Palmer at 701-9597.
– “It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, The Acting Company, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Directed by Corinna Hayes and Stephanie Rodwell. Cost: $20. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. (Show runs Nov. 22-Dec. 15).
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis club will sell See’s Candy at the main entrance to the Yuba City Mall from noon-
8 p.m. For information call John Frausto at 933-6630.