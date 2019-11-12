TODAY
EVENTS
– Dungeons & Dragons Adventure League 6 p.m. at Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City. Yuba Sutter Arts is to offering monthly D&D Adventure League events. Immerse themselves in the game’s collective storytelling and theater of the mind experience.
For the lightly seasoned hero or a new wide-eyed adventure. New Dragon Masters and players are welcome. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
COMMUNITY MEETINGS
– The Yuba County Commission on Aging will have it’s regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth St., Marysville, inside the Marysville room.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting,
7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
– The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter Cemetery District board will have a meeting at 8:30 a.m. in the administration building, 7200 Butte Ave., Sutter.