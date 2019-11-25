TODAY
EVENTS
– Does your organization have a free Thanksgiving dinner or event coming up? We’d love to get it posted in our community calendars! Let us know by sending an e-mail with a description of what’s going on to: adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Council and Yuba City Planning Commissioners will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. at council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh in’s and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services. 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
“Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas Street, Yuba City. For more information call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
– Toastmasters International - Mission Staters Club meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: toastmasters.org.
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Yuba County Government Center, 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Friends For Survival, a support group for people who have lost a loved one to suicide, 6:30 p.m., 715 King Ave. (off Clark Ave.), Yuba City. Call: 454-7687. Email: ffs.ysc@gmail.com.