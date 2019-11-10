TODAY
EVENTS
– The 17th annual Yuba-Sutter Veterans Day Parade will happen in Downtown Marysville at 11 a.m. after performances of the National Anthem and the military bugle call “Taps.” The parade route makes a square around downtown starting at seventh and D streets, turns left onto Second Street, left onto C Street before concluding on Fifth street. For more information, contact Cindy Verrill at lexluther2010@hotmail.com.
– Marysville Elks Lodge #783 will host a free breakfast for veterans, active duty and retired from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at 920 D St., Marysville. Call 743-5134 to RSVP. DD214, VA ID or in uniform is required for admission. A $4 donation is suggested for others.
– River’s Edge Pub, located at 1 E 12th St. in Marysville, will host their tenth annual Veterans Day barbecue after the parade from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. There will also be a raffle and karaoke. Donations will be accepted and all proceeds from the event will go to the Sutter Veterans Day Fund. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, contact the River’s Edge Pub at 743-5862.
– The American Legion Post 807 will host a barbecue following the Veterans Day Parade at 5477 Feather River Blvd. in Olivehurst. Hot dogs, hamburgers, coleslaw and other barbecue staples will be served. The barbecue is free but donations will be accepted. For more information, contact the American Legion at 748-6989.
– A Veterans Day memorial ceremony will happen at 9 a.m. at the Arbuckle Golf Club, 5918 Hillgate Road, Arbuckle.
– Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain will honor veterans with a ceremony at 8 a.m., complimentary buffet service from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., and exclusive incentives for military wild card holders. Veterans will also receive 10 percent off at the Hard Rock Gift Shop. This will happen at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Historic Marysville Art Club will host their monthly luncheon at noon at 420 10th St., Marysville. It will include a full Thanksgiving meal and dessert. Cost is $9 per person. Nonmembers are welcome. There will also be music and entertainment. For more information, call 218-7065.
– Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 meeting 7 p.m., 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Call: 777-9057.
– Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
– Daughters of Leisure, DOL, luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Thanksgiving Theme. Cost: $13. Call: 329-2055.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Tri-County Parkinson’s Support Group meeting 1 p.m., 969 Plumas St., Room 208, Yuba City. Attendees can share, ask questions about Parkinson’s or caregiving concerns.