TODAY
EVENTS
– Christian’s Women Connection will host “Have a Rice Day,” a luncheon, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Inclusive admission cost is $16. Chris Davis, “The Rice Guy,” will be the guest speaker and Nola Grice will provide music. For luncheon reservations, call Betty Lou at 674-3499 or Sue at 300-6119.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh in’s and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
– Toastmasters International – Mission Staters Club meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: www.toastmasters.org.
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Marysville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Marysville City Hall, 526 C St., Marysville.
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting 3 p.m. at Sutter County Hall of Records, 466 Second St., Yuba City.
– Yuba City Council will have a regular meeting at 6 p.m. at council chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.
– Note: The Appeal-Democrat would like to list all Veterans Day events scheduled for the area. If you are involved in a memorial event or gathering, please let us know by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or call Veronica Catlin at 749-4770.
