TODAY
EVENTS
– The Compassionate Friends, a support group for parents who have lost a child at any age, 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., 5206 Tulip Road, Marysville. For more information, call 216-0141.
– Widowed Persons Association, will host a lunch meeting at Sizzler, 872 E Onstott Road, Yuba City.
– Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
