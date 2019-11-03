TODAY
CLUB MEETINGS
– Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
– Sons In Retirement (SIR), Branch #45, Yuba City, will hold their monthly luncheon at 11:45 a.m. at the Plaza Room, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City.
– Note: The Appeal-Democrat would like to list all Veterans Day events scheduled for the area. If you are involved in a memorial event or gathering, please let us know by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or call Veronica Catlin at 749-4770.
Have submissions, clarifications or questions about Appeal-Democrat calendars? Contact the Appeal-Democrat newsroom at 749-6552 adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.