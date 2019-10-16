TODAY
EVENTS
Pink Part-Tee, 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, Peach Tree Golf & Country Club,2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Food, drinks and silent auction. The Big Jangle - a Tom Petty tribute band, will provide music entertainment. Proceeds benefit Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation. Cost: $50. Call: 821-4721. Web: pink-october.org. Email: ngeweke@geweke.com.
Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
Stand as 1 Open Mic!, 6:30 p.m., Justin’s Kitchen, 628 Plumas Street, Yuba City. An event for spoken word, poetry readings and other recitations. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
Sutter County Community Action Agency board meeting, 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation, 950 Tharp Road, Suite 1303, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Scramble Fore a Cure golf tournament, 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Peach Tree Golf & Country Club,2043 Simpson Dantoni Road, Marysville. Golfers will have breakfast followed by a round of golf. Competitions include longest drive and closest to the pin. Cost $150-$230. Call: 682-0503. Email: jenjaeger@yahoo.com.
“Annie” at The Acting Company, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 815 B Street, Yuba City. Call: 751-1100. Email: info@actingcompany.org. Web: actingcompany.org. Facebook: The Acting Company. (Sept. 20 - Oct. 27)
Tri-County Diversity Movie Night – “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (Rated R), 6:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m.Yuba Sutter Arts in collaboration with Tri-County Diversity will be showing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Dress up, memorize your lines and join the party. TCD Youth will have concession items available. Burrows Theater 630 E Street, Marysville. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Widowed Persons Association of Sutter - Yuba lunch meeting, 12:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Pizza Factory, 10345 Live Oak Blvd., Live Oak. Call: 695-1821.