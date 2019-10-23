TODAY
EVENTS
-- Thursday Farmers Market, 5 p.m.-
8:30 p.m., Teegarden Avenue (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. Farm fresh produce and arts and crafts vendors. Web: yubacitydowntown.com. Call: 755-1620. Email: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
-- Songwriter Slam: Tom Galvin, songwriter, musician and poet, facilitates this program for songwriters or those who would like to explore the craft. Share, give feedback and support the many ways an idea, emotion, memory, or anything can be transformed into a song. From 6:30 p.m.–8 p.m. 624 E Street, Marysville. Cost: Free. Call: 742-2787. Email: email@yubasutterarts.org. Web: yubasutterarts.org.
-- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain pre-opening rock “enroll” party, 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25, Kumi Center Ballroom, north side of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. Wild Card Rewards Enrollment Party less than one week prior to its grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Guests 21+ will have an opportunity to sign up for a new Wild Card or upgrade to a higher tier status. Web: hardrockhotels.com/sacramento.
CLUB MEETINGS
-- Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
-- Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org.
-- The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.