TODAY
EVENTS
– Women Alive will host fellowship at 6 p.m. at Steele House Coffee, followed by a Holy Ghost party at 1796 Jamie Drive, Yuba City. Malisa Ponce will be the guest speaker. There will be food, drinks, and worship. For more information message Malisa Ponce on Facebook.
– Calvary Christian Center Marysville will host their annual Harvest Festival and “trunk-or-treat” from 6-9 p.m at 1900 Ahern St., Marysville.
– Safe & Sane Trick or Treat on Halloween will happen at 5 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave.,Yuba City. Participating retailers will be handing out candy to children 12 and under. The event ends when the candy runs out. For more information visit shopyubasuttermall.com.
– Janyoween will happen at Janyo Frozen Yogurt, 1520 Butte House Raod, Yuba City. Children who show up in costume will receive a free 4 oz. yogurt. For more information call 822-5696.
– “Scarysville”, Halloween in downtown Marysville, will happen from 5.-7 p.m., at D St. between Third and Fifth streets, Marysville. There will be face painting, a crafts area, and free hot dogs for kids.
– Farm fresh produce, arts and crafts, vendors and more will be available today for the Farmers Market. It will happen from 5-8:30 p.m., on Teegarden Ave. (between Plumas and Shasta streets), Yuba City. For more information visit yubacitydowntown.com, call 755-1620, or e-mail: info@yubacitydowntown.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– Kiwanis Club of Marysville will meet at noon at Peach Tree Restaurant, 1080 N Beale Road, Marysville. Web: marysvillekiwanis.org
– The Kiwanis Club of Yuba City will meet at Noon at The Refuge Restaurant & Lounge, 1501 Butte House Road, Yuba City.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
– Annual Yuba City Sikh Festival will happen at 6 p.m. at 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City.
– Yuba City Police First Fridays at the Senior Center, 9 a.m.-11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 1, Senior Center, 777 Ainsley Ave., Yuba City. Call: 822-4608.
– Tri-County ROP grand opening,
11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, 970 Klamath Lane, Yuba City. The event will showcase the new advanced manufacturing trailer and advanced culinary trailer. To RSVP, email kjensen@sutter.k12.ca.us or angelah@sutter.k12.ca.us.
SUPPORT GROUPS
– Yuba City Steps, Traditions and Concepts Al-Anon meeting, will meet from noon–1 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City, inside Room C in new building. For more information call 334-6734.