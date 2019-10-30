TODAY
EVENTS
Our Community: Aging & Disability Conference, 8 a.m.– 3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, Boyd Hall, 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City.
Topics include Pacific Gas and Electric’s response to emergency situations, public transportation options in Yuba and Sutter counties, universal design options, eating well on a budget – including an overview of the new Cal Fresh benefits – elder abuse, scams and frauds, and advanced health planning. Cost: Free.
Web: freed.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
Valley Quilt Guild meeting, 6:30 p.m., Cal Trans Building, 703 B Street, Marysville. Web: valleyquiltguild.com.
Peach Bowl Lions Club meeting, 7 a.m., IHOP Restaurant, 1310 Franklin Road, Yuba City.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will have their weekly Bingo Night. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. VFW Post 4095, 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Cost: $20. Call: 329-3045.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Women Alive will host fellowship at
6 p.m. at Steele House Coffee, followed by a Holy Ghost party at 1796 Jamie Drive, Yuba City.
Malisa Ponce will be the guest speaker. There will be food, drinks, and worship. For more information message Malisa Ponce on Facebook.
Calvary Christian Center Marysville will host their annual Harvest Festival and “trunk-or-treat” from 6-9 p.m at 1900 Ahern St., Marysville.
Safe & Sane Trick or Treat on Halloween will happen at 5 p.m. at Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave.,Yuba City. Participating retailers will be handing out candy to children 12 and under.
The event ends when the candy runs out. For more information visit shopyubasuttermall.com.