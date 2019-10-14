TODAY
COMMUNITY MEETINGS
– Tri-County Environmental Health Awareness Corporation, meeting from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. at Ampla Corporate Office, 935 Market St., Yuba City. The group’s goal is to improve the community’s air, water, health and environment by providing community education, interventions and treatment information to prevent asthma, diabetes and heart conditions. Call: 300-6712. Email: cLnc.pope@yahoo.com.
CLUB MEETINGS
– Widowed Persons Association of California Mall Walk, 8:30 a.m., Yuba Sutter Mall, 1215 Colusa Ave., Yuba City. Social hour 9 a.m. at McDonald’s, 866 Colusa Ave., Yuba City.
– “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Marysville Chapter, will meet at 10 a.m. for weigh ins and 11 a.m. for a meeting at Yuba County Health and Human Services, 5730 Packard Ave., Suite 100, Marysville. For more information, call 645-7975 or 742-7013.
– “Take off Pounds Sensibly” (T.O.P.S), Yuba City Chapter, will meet at 5 p.m. at Fremont Hospital Administrative Office, 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. For more information, call 356-4059 or 790-0209.
– Toastmasters International – Mission Staters Club meeting noon at the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, 1558 Starr Drive, Yuba City. Call: 570-7681 Web: www.toastmasters.org.
– Early Risers-Yuba City Kiwanis Club will meet at 6:45 a.m. at El Zarape Restaurant, 1005 Stafford Way, Yuba City.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– Yuba City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.