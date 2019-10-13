TODAY
EVENTS
- Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust and Fedora Farms event, 3:30 p.m., Meridian (RSVP for details). Learn about the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trusts’ efforts in protecting the area’s agricultural and natural resources. RSVP: Lisa Lindman. Call: (916) 549-2355. Email: executivedirector@sutterbutteslandtrust.org.
CLUB MEETINGS
- Daughters of Leisure, DOL, luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Plaza Room at Hillcrest Plaza, 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City. Halloween Theme. Cost: $13. Call 329-2055.
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 meeting 7 p.m., 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. Call: 777-9057.
- Live Oak Lions Club meeting, 7 p.m., Brockman’s Bee Farm, 3938 Pennington Road, Live Oak at Pennington and Township roads. Please use the east gate.
SUPPORT GROUPS
- Tri-County Parkinson’s Support Group meeting 1 p.m., 969 Plumas St., Room 208, Yuba City. Attendees can share, ask questions about Parkinson’s or caregiving concerns.