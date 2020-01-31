SATURDAY
EVENTS
– A group has come together to work on a submission video for the upcoming HGTV series “Home Town Takeover.” The group is asking that anyone interested in participating in the final line of the video meet for filming at the intersection of Fourth and D streets, Marysville, at 10 a.m. – however it’s asked that people interested arrive at 9:45 a.m. The portion of the video is meant to show HGTV that the Yuba-Sutter community stands together and would all benefit from the opportunity to be on their show. For more information, visit the “Marysville Home Town Takeover” Facebook page.
– Adventist Health/Rideout, is celebrating Heart Month with their third annual Women’s Heart Luncheon from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Peach Tree Golf and Country Club.
Tickets are $35 each or $300 to reserve a table of eight and can be purchased online at www.adventisthealth.org/rideout/giving/events or call 751-4070.
– Sacred Heart Sodality of Maxwell will hold their annual card party in the Maxwell Elementary School multipurpose room, located at 142 North St. in Maxwell. The event will include a salad bar luncheon and an afternoon of various card games including Bridge, Pinochle and Whist. High-point winners will select from a wide array of prizes and there will also be door prizes and raffle prizes. Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. A donation of $15 is suggested for the cost of admission. For more information, contact Carol Azevedo for Bridge at 438-2452, Karen Riordan for Pinochle at 438-2921 or Dolores Reckers for Whist at 438-2200.
– Tri-County African American Alliance and Bethel AME Church will host “Black History Month Kick-off” – a block party to celebrate black history and bring awareness to the black history events to come in Yuba-Sutter.
It will be from noon-6 p.m. at 115 Fifth St., Marysville. There will be art exhibits, spoken word, vendors and more. This event is free but donations are accepted. For more information, call 916-712-3037.
– The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, hosts a monthly crafting afternoon where participants can create fun projects with their in-house artist Cindy Pronsolino, each with a seasonal or holiday theme. This month’s project is a “Piece of my heart,” puzzle wreath. This is a free program will be from noon-1:30 p.m. and is offered to anyone age 16 and older. Assistance and materials are provided. For more information or to register, call Cindy Pronsolino at 458-0375.
– The Beginning Drama Classes of the Marysville Charter Academy of The Arts present “Schoolhouse Rock Jr. Live!” at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Marysville High School south auditorium, 12 E 18th St., Marysville. The production features classic tunes like “I’m Just a Bill” and “Conjunction Junction.” General admission tickets is $5 available at the door. For more information, please call 749-6155.
– The Rotary Club of Yuba City’s 27th Crab Feed will be in the Main Exhibit Hall at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be at 7 p.m. The event features a live and silent auction, desert auction, music, dancing, no-host bar and all-you-can-eat cracked crab and shrimp. For more information, contact Peter Sprague 518-0140.
– The Acting Company presents, “The Buddy Holly Story.” Performances will be held on the main stage at The Acting Company Company theater, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online by emailing info@acting company.org or visiting www.actingcompany.org. Tickets are also available at The Acting Company Box Office, located at 815 B St. in Yuba City.
The box offie is open Monday through Friday from noon-7:30 p.m., except holidays. For more information, call 751-1100 or follow The Acting Company on Facebook.
– Bobby Zoppi and the Corduroys will perform in Jack’s Lounge inside Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 State Route 45 in Colusa, starting at 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend this free show.
CLUB MEETINGS
– The Yuba City Early Risers Kiwanis will be selling See’s Valentine’s candy at the main entrance of the Yuba City Mall from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, call John Frausto at 933-6630.
