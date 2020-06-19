The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
– The Yuba City Certified Farmers’ Market will take place from 8 a.m.-noon at the Townsquare Fountain in Yuba City. The market is implementing precautions to ensure safety of customers and asks attendees consider the vendors as well. The market will include fresh fruit, produce and food-related items only until the state allows craft vendors as well. For more information, visit the Yuba City Certified Farmers Market Facebook page.
– The Brownsville Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot at the Foothill Volunteer Fire Department, 16796 Willow Glen Road, Brownsville. Yuba County guidelines will be in place regarding COVID-19 – such as social distancing. Some vendors include local and organic produce, eggs, baked goods, artisan art and jewelry and more. For more information call or text 399-9506 or visit @BrownsvilleCaliforniaFarmersMarket on Facebook.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Twin Cities Codependents Anonymous will meet at 1 p.m. in the patio room at First Lutheran Church, 850 Cooper Ave., Yuba City. For more information, call 971-239-9915.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
– Virtual Art Radio Today Program, hosted by Tom Galvin, Joe Moye and David Read, will take place at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page. The special guest will be Narinder Dhaliwal, president of the Yuba Sutter Arts Board of Directors. She will talk about her passion for the arts and YSA as well as her work with Native American tribal communities in California.
– POSTPONED: Third Sunday Jazz Jam has been postponed.
MONDAY
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Overeaters Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City. For more information, call 635-5034.
TUESDAY
EVENT
– Artist’s Alchemy will feature special guests Andrew Sords, violinist, and Scott Seton, conductor, at 4 p.m. live on the Yuba Sutter Arts Facebook page.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Anon Twin Cities will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
GOVERNMENT MEETINGS
– The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will meet at 3 p.m. at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City, in the City Council Chambers. The meeting will be open to the public with limited seating. The state has issued a public health order mandating the face coverings be worn in public gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.
– The Yuba County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82465146757?pwd=clQ5R09RVWM4b0VLTkNwZHl5L252UT09 />Meeting ID: 824 6514 6757 or call 1-669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 824 6514 6757 and the password is 516506.
– The Marysville Joint Unified School District board of trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. To participate via teleconference, call 1-669-900-9128 and enter the meeting ID 940 6477 4188.
– The Yuba City Unified School District governing board will meet at 7 p.m. The meeting will be available at ycusd.org/agendas under “June 23, 2020” audio. Members of the public who wish to address the board should contact Lora Broad at 822-7601 or lbroad@ycusd.org by noon the day of the meeting.
– CANCELED: The Wheatland City Council meeting has been canceled.