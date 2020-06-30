The following events have been reported to us by organizers or have been taken from websites. As far as we know, these events are still set to continue as planned. Events that have been canceled or postponed will be marked as such. If an event has been canceled due to the coronavirus, please notify us by emailing adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.
TODAY’S EVENTS
–The Sutter County Museum will host a certified Farmers Market at the museum, 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, from 4-7 p.m. All shoppers must be wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, call 822-7141.
– The Arbuckle Farmers Market, hosted by the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee, will be open at LaVanche Hursch Park, 308 Fifth St, from 4-7 p.m. Each Wednesday through Aug. 26, the market will be offering fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, cut flowers, nuts, eggs, olive oil, meat, hand-made crafts and community information. A weekly meal provided by Market Street Grill will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee’s Facebook page.
– Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4095 will host bingo beginning at 6 p.m. at 4956 Powerline Road, Olivehurst. The cost is $20 for two 10 game packs – there is a guaranteed payout of $20. There will be special games such as double action bingo, hot ball and pull tabs. For more information, call 777-9057.
SUPPORT GROUP MEETING
– Al-Anon will meet from 10-11 a.m. at The Bride Church, 1321 Peach Tree Lane, Yuba City. For more information, call 334-6734.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
– The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
– Virtual Spoken Word Open Mic, hosted by Tom Galvin, will take place at 6:30 p.m.via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747438327 or by calling 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 897 4743 8327.
– CANCELED: Lady Antebellum: Ocean Tour 2020, at Toyota Amphitheater, 2677 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland, has been canceled.